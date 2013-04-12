Online Marketing, Suchmaschinenmarketing und aktuelle 2013 SEO News aus Coburg

Neues Matt Cutts SEO Video: Can I buy a domain that used to have spam on it and still rank?

Posted by Knut Barth on April 12, 2013 in SEO SEM Coburg News, Videos · 1 Comments

Can I buy a domain name on the secondary market that has a lot of spam on it and still rank? How can I reset the SEO of that domain ? Thousands of root domains coming from spam.

Über den Autor
Knut Barth

Knut Barth

Knut Barth studierte an der FH Coburg Betriebswirtschaft mit dem Schwerpunkt Marketing und ist zertifizierter Adwords Professional, Google Analytics Qualified Individual, Gastautor bei diversen Fachmagazinen, Speaker bei Online Marketing Konferenzen, sowie Gastdozent für Suchmaschinenmarketing an der FH Coburg. In seinem eigenen Online Marketing Blog berichtet er über aktuelle News aus der Szene. Seit 2003 ist er im E-Commerce und allen Online Marketing Kanälen zu Hause und hat sich seit 2006 auf den Bereich Suchmaschinenmarketing und Google Analytics spezialisiert. Seit 2007 ist er für die OTTO Group im Bereich Suchmaschinenoptimierung als Teamleiter tätig.
  		1.

    Gast

    April 28, 2013

    Ich finde die Matt Cutts Videos immer recht interessant. Er lässt zwar nicht viel raus, aber alleine schon seine „Denke“ ist doch sehr Aufschlußreich. Wenn ich für meine Seite „http://www.schuhtraueme.de“ etwas mache, berücksichtige ich das auf jeden Fall.

Autor

